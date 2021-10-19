Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 233 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,319. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $307.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average of $269.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

