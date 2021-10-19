Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.120-$4.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

