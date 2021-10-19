LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.17.

LHCG stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $133.08 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

