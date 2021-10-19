Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 3,049.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269,965 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $45,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

LI traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,946,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

