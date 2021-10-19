Life Storage, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LSI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.13.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $126.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.65%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

