Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

