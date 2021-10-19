Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SENS. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

SENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

