Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,010 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO opened at $103.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.