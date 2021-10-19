Lincoln National Corp Takes $212,000 Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 68,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.