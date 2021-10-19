Litecoin (LTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.65 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $12.81 billion and approximately $2.65 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $186.22 or 0.00297035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000496 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,783,208 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

