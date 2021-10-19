Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) & Renren (NYSE:RENN) Critical Survey

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithia Motors and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $13.12 billion 0.78 $470.30 million $18.19 18.61 Renren $18.11 million 32.66 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lithia Motors and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 1 3 4 0 2.38 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithia Motors currently has a consensus price target of $388.63, indicating a potential upside of 14.83%. Given Lithia Motors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 4.51% 27.37% 9.55% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Renren shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford. The Import segment composes of automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, and Volkswagen. The Luxury segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus. The company was founded by Walt DeBoer and Sidney B. DeBoer in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

