LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $82,565,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $74,858,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $63,566,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in LivaNova by 49.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

