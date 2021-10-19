Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 25.4% in September

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

LIXT stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

