Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,023 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

