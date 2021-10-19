Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOGI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after buying an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after buying an additional 482,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 702.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 266,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI remained flat at $$90.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,711. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

