LPL Financial LLC Acquires 21,049 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6,968.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $150.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.56.

