LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.22% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter valued at $12,352,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1,093.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 975.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $100.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $72.86 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97.

