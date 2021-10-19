LPL Financial LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 183,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ STX opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.