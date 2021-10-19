LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 238,450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of SDIV opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

