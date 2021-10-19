LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

