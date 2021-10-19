Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lumentum by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 12.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 109,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

