M Winkworth PLC (WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on November 18th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WINK opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Tuesday. M Winkworth has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of £25.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.08.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

