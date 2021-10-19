Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.