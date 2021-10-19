Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 102,307 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after buying an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after buying an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,891,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

