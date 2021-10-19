Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

CHRW opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.