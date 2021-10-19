Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,091 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $69,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

