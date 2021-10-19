Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

