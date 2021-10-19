Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,491 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 857,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after buying an additional 155,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.86.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

