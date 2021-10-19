Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 900,527 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 358.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900,527 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $430,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

MPWR traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $492.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,238. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.21 and a 52-week high of $521.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,447.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,530 shares of company stock valued at $31,223,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.