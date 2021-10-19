Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,107,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,676 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $366,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,046,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $886,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $13,064,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

