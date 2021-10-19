Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $649.60 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $649,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $1,438,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $157,948,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $426.75. 16,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $13,845,249 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.