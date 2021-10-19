Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Stock Position Lifted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.06% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 153,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,702,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

