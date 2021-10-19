Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 12,740,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

MFC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 130,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,513. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after buying an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after buying an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after buying an additional 2,378,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

