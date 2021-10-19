Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,874,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 4,649,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,874.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAPGF remained flat at $$1.53 during trading on Tuesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. Its properties include oil and chemical logistics; free trade and non-free trade zone third party logistics; food and cold storage; distribution center; and industrial warehousing.

