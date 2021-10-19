Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.8% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day moving average of $191.49.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.42.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.