Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,225 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,225 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 317.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $170.91. 122,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,548,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

