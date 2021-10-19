Marietta Investment Partners LLC Takes $842,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 231.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Shares of AA traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,954. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

