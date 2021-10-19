Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

NYSE:MMC opened at $161.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.