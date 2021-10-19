Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the second quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 865.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 181.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 41.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:ALX traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $276.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $233.70 and a one year high of $308.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

