Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of California Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,175,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,565,175 over the last ninety days.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.