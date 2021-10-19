Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 246,395 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.44% of Noodles & Company worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $594.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,278.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

