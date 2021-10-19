Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,320,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHIP stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a P/E ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHIP. HC Wainwright began coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

