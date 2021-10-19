Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,431 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of DoorDash worth $54,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DASH stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.60. 2,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,046. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.