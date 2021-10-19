Massnet Hits Market Capitalization of $30.92 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $30.92 million and $1.76 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00245307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.87 or 0.00190466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00088596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Massnet

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

