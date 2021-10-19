Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.390-$6.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.85. Matson has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,440.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,613 shares of company stock worth $3,666,943 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

