Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Matterport stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,379. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Matterport stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

