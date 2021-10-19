McBride (LON:MCB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 89 ($1.16) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

MCB traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 67.80 ($0.89). The stock had a trading volume of 187,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,037. The company has a market cap of £117.98 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44. McBride has a 12-month low of GBX 59.23 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan acquired 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

