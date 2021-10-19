Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.55

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $9.96. Meggitt shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 2,929 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEGGF. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

