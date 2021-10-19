MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report sales of $9.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.75 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 160.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $43.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $53.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $188.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MEIP shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Rowe upped their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,522. The company has a market capitalization of $321.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

