Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $93.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIN traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,122. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

